Travis Kelce claps back at Charvarius Ward after 49ers CB throws shade at Chiefs

The war of words has already begun between the Kansas City Chief and the San Francisco 49ers. Travis Kelce recently responded to comments made by Charvarius Ward.

Ward, who has played for both the Chiefs and 49ers, stated that he prefers playing in San Francisco. Stating "it's better over here," as he is clearly trying to muster up something with the Chiefs.

Now, he might genuinely feel that way. However, Travis Kelce still decided to give his thoughts on Ward's comments.

"He's liking it over there a little bit more so hopefully we can get this win and make him miss Kansas City just a little bit," Kelce told reporters.

Clearly there is no animosity between the pair. Kelce had a light-hearted way of dealing with what could have easily turned into a headline-grabbing answer.

Ward, who played four years in Kansas City, won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs back in 2019. He will now be looking to win his second ring with a different team in the 49ers.

Whether or not the Chiefs will use Ward's comments as bulletin board material is unknown. One thing is for sure, Travis Kelce will have the remarks in the back of his mind.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs trying to emulate Patriots with Super Bowl win

Winning one Super Bowl is a tough thing to accomplish. Winning two even more so. But winning back-to-back Super Bowls is nearly impossible.

Not since the 2004 New England Patriots has there been a team that has won back-to-back titles. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will be aiming to be the first team since that '04 Patriots juggernaut to do so.

The 49ers will give the Chiefs all they can handle on both sides of the ball. That said, many expect the Mahomes and Travis Kelce connection to be a big reason why Kansas City can win it all for the second straight year.

While the Chiefs have been propelled by their stellar defense this season, Mahomes and the offense have been playing consistent football and aren't turning it over.

Kelce is coming off an 11-reception, 116-yard, one-touchdown game against the Baltimore Ravens. He is in great form and looms as one who can take the game away from the 49ers.

If Kelce can run wild in the secondary, the 49ers could easily lose this game and in doing so, will hand the Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl titles.