Travis Kelce claps back at media for 'leaning into' Chiefs referee controversy

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce clapped back at the media at Super Bowl media day. Kelce was frustrated with the media leaning into the ref controversy.

As the Chiefs are looking to three-peat, many NFL fans have claimed it is rigged and the refs are pulling for Kansas City. The Chiefs got both controversial calls against the Buffalo Bills go their way, which only added to the rigged claims.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Kelce said he's annoyed that the media is playing into it as well.

"Why are you guys leaning into this whole ref thing? You know what I mean? Like, why are you guys leaning into it," Kelce said when a media member asked him what's the question he would want to ask the media, via SI.

Kelce said there are no favorable calls for the Chiefs, which Patrick Mahomes and other players also alluded to.

Instead, Kansas City has just been better and found ways to win every time, as the Chiefs are looking to three-peat on Sunday.

NFL commissioner calls out 'ridiculous theory' that refs favor Chiefs

Travis Kelce wasn't the only person to comment on the claims that the refs favor the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about it and quickly shot it down.

"This sort of reminds me a little bit of the script," Goodell said via ESPN. "That I write a script, and I have the script for the entire season ... I think it reflects a lot of the fans' passion, and I think it also is a reminder for us how important officiating is.

"And I think the men and women that officiate the NFL are outstanding. They have the highest possible standards... It's a ridiculous theory, for anyone who might take it seriously."

The NFL refs association also blasted the claim saying the refs don't favor the Chiefs. Overall, Kelce and Goodell think it is way overblown and a ridiculous theory.

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorite to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl LIX.

