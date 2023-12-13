Travis Kelce credits No. 1 sales to Taylor Swift, Swifties' influence in the UK: "Only reasonable solution"

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are the number one and number two top-selling jerseys in the United Kingdom, respectively. The NFL brothers are seemingly skyrocketing in popularity all the time, and the sales reflect this. The pair, who have a successful podcast, discussed the news.

The center said via the "New Heights" podcast:

"Trav you got the number one best-selling jersey. Good to know we're still number one in something these days. And followed by me at number two. This is crazy. It's Travis, then me. Then Pat Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Doesn't make any sense at all. A lot of Swifties over there in the UK?"

The tight end confirmed that there was no other logical explanation:

"It's got to be. Only reasonable solution to all this."

Jason believes his sales are accidental. He claims that people in the UK must have heard that Swift was dating a Kelce and mistook it for him:

"They're like, 'Oh, I heard this Kelse guy dates Taylor Swift' and they just buy my jersey on accident."

The Kansas City Chiefs star laughed, suggesting that his brother's wife might be a driving force:

"No, no, no. They're all...they're all Kylie Kelce fans. The doc. So they are supporting Kylie, of course. Shout out to Kylie. Shout to Taylor. Thank you guys."

Regardless of who is responsible, the two brothers are selling like hotcakes right now.

Where do Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce rank in US jersey sales?

Unfortunately for the two brothers, they are not atop the NFL's jersey sales list in the United States. They are among the top 10, but they're not the leaders. That honor goes to Jason's Philadelphia Eagles teammate Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is the top seller, but he's closely followed by Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons. The third spot is claimed by CeeDee Lamb, who is followed by Patrick Mahomes.

Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce are among the best-sellers

Then, in the fifth spot comes Jason Kelce. This time, he is higher than his brother. The rest of the top 10 is:

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

Brock Purdy, 49ers

Josh Allen, Bills

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Joe Burrow, Bengals

Clearly, the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are supremely popular.