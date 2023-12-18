Travis Kelce delivers interesting take on Bill Belichick's future amid Patriots HC's rumored exit

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots dropped to 3-11 after their 27-17 loss to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots will finish the campaign with less than seven wins for the first time since the 2000 NFL season, where they finished 5-11. The franchise is set to endure consecutive losing seasons for the first time in 30 years, and reports suggest that massive changes are coming in New England.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly keen on moving on from Belichick. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach's run in New England is allegedly set to end when the curtains draw on the 2023 season. Kelce was asked about the legendary coach's potential exit from the franchise, and he gave an interesting answer.

The Chiefs tight end said:

“The fact you just said that, I mean yeah, that’s wild to even think about. But I got a feeling that guy has some football left in him."

It's unclear what Kelce meant with his comment. Whether he hinted that Belichick will join another team and continue being successful or the Patriots should not move on from the head coach.

Bill Belichick to be fired? Latest on Patriots HC's future with franchise

Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Speculation has been rife about Bill Belichick's future with the New England Patriots. Last week, an NBC Sports report claimed that franchise owner Robert Kraft decided to move on from Belichick at the end of the season following the team's dismal 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. The report said:

"When [the Patriots] came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made. They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year there would be a parting of the ways, for a variety of reasons."

However, on Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport refuted the claim and said that the Patriots haven't made a concrete decision about Belichick's future with the team. He wrote that the head coach's future with the franchise could depend on how the rest of the 2023 season plays out.

Rapoport also claimed that the Patriots won't rush to a decision and will bide their time and consider all options. However, if New England suffers a defeat in the same ilk as the Los Angeles Chargers' 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Kraft will be inclined towards moving on from Belichick.