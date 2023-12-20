Jason and Travis Kelce both have Super Bowl history with Bill Belichick, so it comes as little surprise that both believe the Chargers would improve with him. Speaking on the New Heights podcast, however, Kelce gave the Chargers a dead giveaway that getting the Patriots coach is what they need to do. Here's how Jason endorsed the move:

"We've seen the Bill Belichick route work with another pretty good quarterback so I think that I can see that working out."

Travis responded with hopes of the Chargers getting a flyer at head coach:

"I don't want to see [Belichick]. I hope they get some trash a-- coach who nobody knows... I don't want a good coach to come in my division, get the f--- out of here. I hope they hire a jabroni, I hope they hire two f---ing jabronis, they don't know what the f--- they're doing."

AFC West becomes most likely mathematical landing spot for Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick at Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

At this point in the season, three head coach vacancies exist in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers have an open job after the team fired Frank Reich. Meanwhile, the other two jobs sit in the AFC West.

The Raiders and Chargers both have an open job as head coaches. As such, at face value, there's a 2/3rds chance that Belichick will end up in the AFC West, competing for a division title next year.

Of course, that would depend on the New England Patriots electing to straight-up fire their most accomplished head coach in franchise history.

Even though most believe that Tom Brady was the source of the Patriots' dynasty, many would also believe that the Patriots would rather not chance a Belichick move coming back to bite them.

As such, there remains a high probability that teams would be willing to trade for the coach and there's an incentive to ensure that Belichick moves into the NFC. At the moment, the Panthers are the only actively open job, but there appears to be a chance that a job could open with the currently 6-8 Atlanta Falcons.

Any such Bill Belichick move wouldn't be made until after the season, it would appear. Until then, one can only wait and see what transpires with the head coach in the coming weeks and months.

