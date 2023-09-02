Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the core of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive thrust. They have led the AFC West squad to two Super Bowl titles in four seasons, while Mahomes won two NFL Most Valuable Player awards. Meanwhile, Kelce has been an All-Pro member every year since 2016.

Though they have achieved individual and team success, the Chiefs are in a great position to build football’s next dynasty. In doing so, Mahomes has been using his creativity to complete throws. But for all his on-field wizardry, Kelce thinks there’s one pass his teammate won’t attempt in a game that matters.

Travis Kelce doesn’t see Patrick Mahomes’ “behind the back” pass happening in a significant NFL game

Travis Kelce is a first-hand witness to Patrick Mahomes’ sidearm attempts, shovel passes, and diving throws. But in a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the eight-time Pro Bowler stated that Mahomes’ “behind the back” won’t happen during a game that truly counts.

Kelce said:

“Every time he does it, I scream at him to do it in the game… I don’t think it’ll ever happen, the situation that has like it has to be a perfect like instinctual decision like, yeah, there’s only one way I can get this off, and it’s like behind the back.”

“I mean, there’s no way he’s like pre-meditating before the snap like, all right, this is it, I’m gonna throw this backward pass right here, you know. There’s just no way; it just doesn’t make any sense.”

Here’s the video of the entire episode where brothers Jason and Travis Kelce discussed the jaw-dropping throw.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Twitter account shared the video of Mahomes completing the trick pass to Skyy Moore during team practice, captioning it with:

“He’s just kidding… unless? 😳”

After seeing this play, opposing defenses will have another thing to worry about Patrick Mahomes’ arsenal. The two-time Super Bowl MVP continues to improve his craft as he drives the Chiefs to another potential championship run.

Patrick Mahomes might go “behind the back” in an NFL game

Contrary to what Travis Kelce said, Mahomes feels that the “behind the back” attempt will eventually come out. The former Texas Tech standout shared his thoughts with FS1’s “First Things First” host Kevin Wildes.

Mahomes is coming off his second 5,000-yard passing season (5,250) and a league-leading 41 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kelce had his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season last year.

Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs will open the 2023 season on September 7 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Detroit Lions.