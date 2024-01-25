Travis Kelce donates 25,000 meals to Kansas City Youth in generous collab with Kodiak: Report

Travis Kelce is a big help for the Kansas City Chiefs. The All-Pro tight end is a vital contributor to the franchise’s victories in Super Bowl LIV and LVII. His two touchdowns in the recent Divisional Round contest against the Buffalo Bills brought the Chiefs to their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

While the nine-time Pro Bowler has helped the Chiefs become the NFL’s premier team, Kelce also helps those in need off the field. He partnered with food company Kodiak to donate 25,000 meals for under-resourced families.

Kelce partnered with Kansas City’s Operation Breakthrough afterschool program to distribute the meals to families who needed them most. He is also a fan of Kodiak’s nutritious products and invested in the company two years ago.

In a statement shared by PR Newswire, Travis Kelce spoke about the collaboration:

“Joining forces with my friends over at Kodiak to fuel the Operation Breakthrough families is a total privilege. Alongside Kodiak, a brand I love, we will be making a meaningful difference in the day-to-day life of hundreds of Kansas City kids, and I couldn't be more excited to make this happen.”

This isn’t the first time Kelce has partnered with Operation Breakthrough. His foundation, Eighty-Seven & Running, has worked with the non-profit corporation to create the Ignition Lab.

This workforce development hub opened in 2021 and offers students aged 14 to 18 an avenue to gain knowledge in computer technology, green tech, mechatronics, graphic design and automotive engineering, among other fields.

Aside from the Ignition Lab, the foundation established by Kelce in 2015 also engages in athletic activities and mentoring to help underserved youth learn critical life skills.

Travis Kelce has been an active part of the community since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. The team recognized his philanthropic efforts when he became their Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee in 2020.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs gear up for another AFC Championship Game

While his streak of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons ended in 2023, Travis Kelce’s hopes of earning a third Super Bowl title are still alive. However, they must defeat the Baltimore Ravens on the road to keep their title defense going.

It’s the first time the Chiefs will play the AFC title game away from Arrowhead Stadium since Patrick Mahomes became the team’s full-fledged starting quarterback. But just like in their game against Buffalo, a solid performance from Kelce might help Kansas City ward off one of the league’s top defensive units.