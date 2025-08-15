  • home icon
  Travis Kelce drops 2-word message for Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany after she 'crushed' birth of daughter Golden during playoffs

Travis Kelce drops 2-word message for Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany after she ‘crushed’ birth of daughter Golden during playoffs

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 15, 2025 15:22 GMT
NFL: JAN 26 AFC Championship - Bills at Chiefs - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany received kudos from Travis Kelce. - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' run to Super Bowl LIX was documented by ESPN as part of the documentary "The Kingdom". During the series, the quarterback and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their third child, daughter Golden.

The Mahomes spoke about how they welcomed their daughter during the Kansas City Chiefs' first-round playoff bye in January 2025. Patrick Mahomes said Brittany 'crushed it' during labor.

"Brittany crushed it. I was watching playoff games the entire day. She went into labor after one game, baby was here before the next game," Mahomes said during ESPN's 'The Kingdom.'
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

ESPN shared the clips and quotes from "The Kingdom" on Thursday, and the post received over 168,000 likes in about 18 hours. Among the comments the Instagram post received was from Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce. The three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end gave kudos to Brittany for welcoming their third child.

"🗣️YEAH BRITT!! 🙌🏻💪🏻," Travis Kelce commented.
Travis Kelce commented on the post, getting credit to Brittany Mahomes.
Travis Kelce commented on the post, getting credit to Brittany Mahomes. (Comment via ESPN's Instagram post)

Patrick Mahomes also mentioned that getting the first-round bye in the playoffs was a goal for him since the start of the season. He said he promised his wife that he would do so in order not to miss a game or the birth due to the playoff schedule.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce showed support for new restaurant ahead of Seahawks matchup

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs touched down in Seattle, Washington, on Thursday ahead of the second preseason game of the summer. The Chiefs will face the Seahawks at 10 p.m. EST on Friday evening.

As the Kansas City Chiefs disembarked from the team plane, fans noticed that Kelce and Mahomes were wearing the same hat. It wasn't just any hat, though; it was a hat with their new steakhouse, "1587 Prime," embroidered on it.

The steakhouse, which features both the Chiefs' jersey numbers in the name, is set to open ahead of the NFL season; however, an exact date has yet to be announced. The three-time Super Bowl winners teamed up with the Noble 33 restaurant group to open the steakhouse on the ground floor of the Loews Kansas City hotel.

Bethany Cohen

Edited by John Maxwell
