Travis Kelce drops 4-word message ahead of Super Bowl rematch vs Eagles

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for history tomorrow when they rematch the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX. While consecutive titles have been achieved in the NFL before, no team in the Super Bowl era has completed the hat trick.

Ahead of the game, the superstar tight end sent this message on Instagram:

"(Film camera emoji) Don't peak too soon!!"

The question of his retirement has come up during the course of the week. On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he was undecided about his future and would base his decision on the Super Bowl result:

"It is, in fact, possible that Super Bowl LIX on Sunday is the final game of Kelce's 12-year professional career. (He) is expected to take time after the Super Bowl, consider his future, and make a decision before free agency, which officially begins March 12."

During pressers, however, Kelce teased that he would still be on the field in 2025 and beyond:

"I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me."

Greg Olsen explains Travis Kelce's greatness ahead of Super Bowl LIX

One person who can relate to the legend of Travis Kelce is his fellow former tight end Greg Olsen. The former Carolina Panther called the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles at Super Bowl LVII two years ago and witnessed him catch a team-high six balls for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Speaking recently on Rich Eisen's eponymous show, Olsen detailed the three levels of such greatness. He began:

"It starts with just Travis and he's just unique. Skillsets, his ability to understand spacing and his understanding of coverages."

The second level was the relationship with the quarterback - in this case, Patrick Mahomes:

"There's very few quarterbacks in the league that would tolerate, let alone empower a receiver to have such flexibility and freedom of routes."

And the final one was the coaching:

"In the moden NFL, the days of coaches that want to control and manipulate and have all factors accounted for, with themselves, they've got Andy Reid, who says, 'You know what? I don't only allow it; I empower you. I encourage you.'"

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 pm ET on Fox.

