Travis Kelce drops 4-word message after Chiefs TE's collab with American Eagle following Sydney Sweeney's path

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 27, 2025 16:46 GMT
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce's new line with American Eagle brings a fresh look to the line (image credit: getty)

This has been a big week for Travis Kelce personally and professionally. The tight end and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday, and his new collaboration with American Eagle was released on Wednesday.

Featured in the photos were his fellow athletes, including Olympic champion Suni Lee, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Syracuse basketball guard Kiyan Anthony.

Kiyan, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, posted the photos of the collaboration on Instagram.

Among those who dropped comments was Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs star referred to Anthony and the other athletes as "real ones."

"Only the real ones! 🔥🔥🔥," Kelce wrote.
Kelce commented on Kiyan Anthony's Instagram post (image credit: instagram/kiyananthony)

American Eagle's collaboration with Kelce comes after their partnership with actress Sydney Sweeney. She modeled the brand's line of denim jeans and received backlash. The company was also accused of having a lack of diversity and not catering to all customers with their clothing.

Travis Kelce discussed new "Tru Kolors x AE" collaboration on "New Heights"

Travis Kelce's clothing brand, Tru Kolors, collaborated with American Eagle for a new line of apparel. The three-time Super Bowl winner discussed his inspiration and what he was looking for when he designed the pieces.

"So as of today, we will have dropped the collaboration between Tru Kolors and American Eagle, and I am the creative director for it," Kelce said on Wednesday (1:28:00), via the "New Heights" podcast.
"It was so much fun collaborating with American Eagle. They are so professional. They have the ability to really bring everything to life that you can imagine. I wanted to make something fun, kind of like a very flowy line that kind of just drapes on you with all these cool fabrics."
Kelce aims to create outfits that will allow people to express themselves through the colors of their clothes. The clothing line will be available at American Eagle beginning on Wednesday, and will have another launch with additional pieces on Sept. 24.

