Travis Kelce embraces leadership role as Chiefs face possible Super Bowl three-peat

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a spot in the record books as they prepare for their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Kansas City has already made history, becoming just the fourth team in NFL history to make the big game three seasons in a row.

Kelce is no stranger to the big stage. The future Hall of Famer caught nine passes on 10 targets in Super Bowl LVIII last year, racking up 93 yards in his fourth Lombardi game appearance. On Thursday's episode of New Heights with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, the star tight end embraced his role as a leader, with three Super Bowl rings on his hand already.

"Over the last four Super Bowls that I've been to, I am at a completely different place as a leader, so I feel like getting everyone comfortable is my biggest thing," Kelce said (1:18:05 mark).

He added how his experience on the biggest stage helps him find comfort during the game.

"I'm going to go out there and play my style of football because I'm confident in where I've been and how I've gotten here. We got a lot of new faces that haven't been in the Super Bowl yet, and I'm sure it'll hit them like it hit me, really my first two Super Bowls."

Travis Kelce eyeing Super Bowl record on Sunday

Not only will the Chiefs have the opportunity to be the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls in NFL history, but Travis Kelce will also have the opportunity to break an individual record. Kelce is entering Super Bowl LIX with 350 career receiving yards in the game, the fourth-most of all time.

He checks in behind Lynn Swann, Rob Gronkowski and Jerry Rice on the list. Kelce is unlikely to catch Rice in this game, needing 240 yards to break the record, but he could catch Gronkowski as the all-time receiving yards leader in Super Bowl history among tight ends.

Gronkowski set the record with 364 receiving yards by a tight end during his Super Bowl career. Kelce will enter Sunday's game needing just 15 yards to break Gronkowski's record and simultaneously move to second all-time in Super Bowl receiving yards.

