Travis Kelce has been one of the most consistently dominant offensive weapons in the NFL during his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has exceeded 80 receptions and 1,000 yards in each of the last seven consecutive seasons. Making his receiving accomplishments even more impressive is the fact that he's a tight end and not a wide receiver.

On a recent episode of The Steam Room, Charles Barkley compared Kelce's dominance and skillset to legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. Barkley asked Travis Kelce why he and Rice are always open on passing plays, to which the Chiefs tight end replied:

"You just put me into the conversation with the other GOAT, man. I appreciate that. Jerry was smooth in how he ran routes. He never tipped his cap on what he was going to run next. It was a running league back when Jerry was playing so, you know, the box was full and you were really one-on-one outside. You put Jerry Rice one-on-one with anybody and that's a tough cover right there.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"For me, I just get lost in the sauce. I get lost in the madness in the middle of the field. I manipulate linebackers, I confuse safeties, and if they want to go man-to-man, that's where my basketball skills come out of me, is in my route running. If you watch me, it's like I'm crossing over, I'm hitting you with the in-and-out, but I never had the handles on the court, so I was just faking it 'til I make it, baby."

Travis Kelce credits his basketball history as part of the reason why he can get open in coverage. He was a superstar basketball player in high school and admits he thought that was his best path to becoming a professional athlete. Choosing football instead seems to have turned out alright, as he's emerged as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

How many touchdowns did Travis Kelce have last season?

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce recorded 12 receiving touchdowns during the 2022 NFL regular season. He ranked second in the entire league, trailing only the 14 scored by Davante Adams. Kelce also added four more receiving touchdowns during the NFL playoffs, leading all players. His contributions were pivotal in helping the Chiefs win another Super Bowl title.

Is Jerry Rice the greatest non-QB in NFL history? Making a case for the 49ers legend

Jerry Rice

A strong case can be made that Jerry Rice is the best non-quarterback to have ever played in the NFL. His career numbers are clearly a class above those of any other wide receiver in NFL history, making his positional dominance a key factor. He has recorded more than 100 career receptions for 5,000 career receiving yards and 40 career receiving touchdowns.

Rice led the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns six times, while also leading the way twice in total receptions. He helped the San Francisco 49ers win three Super Bowl rings while being named the MVP in one of them and winning two Offensive Player of the Year awards.

While comparing players in different positions is challenging, arguably no other player dominated their respective position like Jerry Rice did. This makes him a legitimate candidate to be the GOAT.

Poll : 0 votes