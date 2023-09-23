Travis Kelce's detractors dragged Taylor Swift into a debate over whether the NFL player has been influenced by the pop sensation in his recent choices. The tight end put out a promotional video with Pfizer on Instagram which advocated for getting flu and COVID shots. The post said:

"With my schedule, saving time is key. The CDC says you can get this season’s updated COVID-19 shot when you get your flu shot if you’re due for both. That’s why I got two shots in one stop! Ask your doctor or pharmacist if it would be right for you. You can also visit CDC’s vaccines.gov to learn more and schedule an appointment."

Fans take issue with Travis Kelce's endorsement

Travis Kelce's ad might not have raised eyebrows before but these are polarised times. People feel strongly about COVID-19 vaccines, as well as big pharmaceutical companies.

Kelce was pilloried on X, formerly known as Twitter, for his stance. Here are some of the best reactions.

Why did Taylor Swift get dragged into this whole affair?

Travis Kelce's love life has been under scrutiny ever since reports emerged that he had split up with Kayla Nicole. Earlier this year, on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, he talked about how he would have liked to give a bracelet with his number on it to Taylor Swift.

Even though Kelce has said that nothing is going on between him and Taylor Swift at the moment, various people have been linking them together.

"Nah, that's life, baby. That's life. I mean, I threw it out there," Kelce said. "I threw the ball in her court. I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.' We'll see what happens in the near future."

He made the comments on the Pat McAfee show, which has hosted other famous athletes like Aaron Rodgers, who is not too fond of the COVID-19 vaccine himself.

Ultimately whether they are dating or not, it is unlikely that Travis Kelce is taking pointers from Taylor Swift on whether to get a vaccine or not.