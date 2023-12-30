Travis Kelce needs just 32 yards to reach the 1,000-yard milestone this season. Doing so extends his streak to eight, the most among tight ends. He is also ten catches away from 100, giving him four seasons of that nature throughout his career.

But while reaching those marks is inevitable, the All-Pro tight end has been criticized for his subpar performances. His touchdown catches have significantly dropped from 12 last season to five this year with two games left.

Kelce is also getting a ton of pushback for agreeing to be Pfizer’s spokesperson for their double shot for flu and COVID-19 vaccines campaign. Some football fans criticize the two-time Super Bowl champion after learning his earnings from those commercials.

Travis Kelce gets adverse reactions after allegedly earning a high sum for his Pfizer commercials

MLFootball tweeted that Travis Kelce earned $20 million for his Pfizer commercials. That’s a massive payday, considering his current contract with the Kansas City Chiefs averages $14.31 million annually. He doesn’t get the entire sum due to taxes and other fees athletes pay, especially to their agents.

But with vaccination being a contentious topic, some fans called out the eight-time Pro Bowler for earning millions of dollars while choosing to be a spokesperson for the pharmaceutical company. Hence, a fan commented:

“Yeah lil bro sold his soul”

Another Twitter user posted:

“Vaccine must be slowing him down cause he looks horrible this year”

Being a spokesperson for vaccination has four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers calling him “Mr. Pfizer.” Rodgers’ stance about this matter had Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick revealing his vaccination status to the New York Jets quarterback.

Is Travis Kelce experiencing the beginning of the end?

He has been the same dominating force he once was, especially in his last two games. He had five catches for 28 yards in a win against the New England Patriots. A week later, he had 44 yards in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kelce only has two 100-yard games this season, a significant drop from six last season. If this downward trend persists, retirement could come soon for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Travis Kelce has two years left in his current contract and will be 36 when his deal ends. While he’s still more productive than the other Chiefs receivers, he doesn’t look like the unstoppable force he once was.

In The Wall Street Journal article, he admitted that he has contemplated retirement more often than people expect. With a budding media and entertainment career ahead of him, hanging his cleats for good is looking like a realistic option sooner rather than later.