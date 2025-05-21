Travis Kelce faces fierce competition from Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lionel Messi and more in Kids’ Choice Awards

Travis Kelce could walk away with an iconic orange blimp trophy next month at the annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The nominations were released last week and young voters now have the opportunity to pick their favorites.
On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce spoke about his brother's Kids' Choice Award nomination for "Favorite Male Sports Star." He also named the tough competitors that Travis Kelce is up against, including NBA champion Stephen Curry, quarterback Jalen Hurts and international soccer star Lionel Messi:
"Travis is also nominated for favorite male sports star. You're up against some stiff competition. Patrick Mahomes, heard of that guy before? Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Lionel Messi, Jalen Hurts, Shohei Ohtani. (TS- 6:41)
The three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end won the "Favorite Male Sports Star" last year. Travis and Jason are also nominated for "Favorite Podcast" this year for their "New Heights" show. The Kids' Choice Awards will air on June 21, 2025, live on Nickelodeon.
Travis Kelce is spending offseason in Florida ahead of NFL season
Travis Kelce has said that he is dedicated to being in the best shape of his life when he takes the field for his 13th NFL season in September. The 35-year-old has kept mum about his whereabouts this offseason but the New York Post is now reporting the tight end is renting a home in Boca Raton, Florida.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly began renting the home in April for $100,000 a month. His best friend, Ross Travis, and close friend and chef, Kumar Ferguson, are also staying at the residence with the tight end. The home is located on the waterfront and in a private gated, golf course community.
The location of the home puts him in close proximity to his personal trainer Andrew Spruill. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently told reporters at the Amazon Upfronts event that he has already lost 25 pounds this offseason as he prepares to help the Kansas City Chiefs find their way back to the Super Bowl.
