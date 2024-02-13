Travis Kelce forced to move into $6,000,000 Kansas City mansion after being swarmed by Taylor Swift's fans

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the talk of the town ever since their relationship went public. While it may seem like a good thing, it does come with a downside. Everyone wants a piece of you.

Privacy for celebrity figures is important, as they don't want to be surrounded by fans all the time. This happened to Travis Kelce. His brother, Jason, mentioned on The Big Podcast that the tight end was forced to move out of his house.

"Travis had to completely move out of the house; people were just staying by his house. On the first day he moved to a new house, somebody knocked on the window," Jason said.

Travis' new house, a $6 million mansion, is in a gated community located in Kansas City and features a pool and a mini golf course, per pagesix.com.

Travis Kelce is now a three-time Super Bowl winner, cementing his best tight-end status

Travis Kelce was regarded as one of the best tight ends ever before the Super Bowl vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and now that he has won his third Super Bowl, for some, he's at the top of the list.

It was the first time since 2015 that Kelce failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the regular season. Some thought his time in the NFL was coming to an end; after all, he is 34 years old.

But in the postseason, Travis Kelce showed he still has plenty of juice left in the tank.

In his four postseason games, Kelce caught 32 of his 37 targets for 355 yards and three touchdowns as he wound back the clock and became a force for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.