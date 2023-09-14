"Travis Kelce fumbled": Runway video of Chiefs TE's ex Kayla Nicole has fans taking shots at NFL star's breakup

Travis Kelce is a fan favorite in the NFL even with other fans besides those of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there is one instance of the All-Pro tight end's life that many NFL fans have an issue with. That of course, would be his personal life and dating.

A video of Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole walking the runway has fans talking. The model posted the video of her at this year's New York Fashion Week on Instagram. Kayla Nicole was wearing a two-piece bright orange and black swimsuit as she walked the runway for an athleisure brand.

She noted that it was the first time that she had taken the runway in years and that it felt great to get back to it. She said that it felt great to 'celebrate' her body and what it has gone through.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating Kayla Nicole in 2017. They broke up for a short time in 2019. However, they rekindled their relationship in 2020. The former couple called it quits sometime in early 2022.

The release of Kayla Nicole's video invited criticism for Travis Kelce, with many saying that he 'fumbled' when the two broke up. Some even asked why the two broke up. It debunked rumors that it was due to concerns over shared finances.

Travis Kelce tried befriending Taylor Swift but it didn't go well

This past summer, Travis Kelce said that he attended Taylor Swift's show during "The Eras Tour" stop in Kansas City. He said that he couldn't meet the pop star backstage because it's not allowed. Now, there's a report circulating that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has connected with Swift.

Earlier this week, there was speculation that the two have been spending time together after a tweet from an aggregator account on X (formerly Twitter) went viral. However, the two have not been spotted together in any capacity.

The report claimed that the two "aren't officially dating and just hanging out." Neither Kelce nor Swift have commented on the report, though the Chiefs TE did address trying to befriend her at her concert earlier this year.

While his life off-the-field is making headlines, so is his NFL career. The two-time Super Bowl champion returned to practice this week. He has been dealing with a hyperextended knee injury that kept him out of Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Kelce is preparing to play Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and help his team bounce back.