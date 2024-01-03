Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have had a roller coaster of a season. While they still clinched their fifth straight AFC West title, it hasn't been easy for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the top five players in the league who received the most votes for the Pro Bowl. San Francisco 49ers second-year quarterback Brock Purdy received the most votes, totaling over 450,000.

Purdy's teammate Christian McCaffrey, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers tight end George Kittle, and Travis Kelce rounded out the top five. Fans were shocked by these votes and questioned how Kelce received so many votes despite average outings.

Fans on social media commented that the Pro Bowl has simply become a 'popularity contest' and no longer cares about individual caliber. Others noted that they believe the "Taylor Swift effect" may have been behind the uptick in votes for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Below are some of the comments left by fans who were surprised by the Pro Bowl votes:

Travis Kelce's stats for 2023 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce missed the first game of the 2023 NFL season after hyperextending his knee in practice. Since then, though, the tight end has played in every game this season.

In 15 games this season, Kelce has a total of 93 receptions for 984 yards. He needs just 16 more yards to have his eighth consecutive season of at least 1,000 receiving yards.

His touchdown receptions are lower than usual, with only five. He grabbed 12 touchdown passes last season and nine the year before.

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their division title last week, and the Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers doesn't have any major playoff implications. Head coach Andy Reid announced on Wednesday afternoon that quarterback Patrick Mahomes won't play and give him proper rest ahead of all-important games.

Reid hasn't said whether or not Kelce will play, but given that the tight end is nearing a milestone, Reid may give him some snaps.