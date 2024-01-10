Travis Kelce gets candid about why he missed Chiefs' 13-12 game vs Chargers: "It didn't feel right"

Travis Kelce didn't play in Week 18 in the Kansas City Chiefs' 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the Chiefs locked into the third seed, Kansas City opted to sit Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, some were surprised that Kelce did not play as he was just 16 yards away from 1,000 receiving yards on the season.

Travis Kelce had recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in the past seven seasons, but speaking on his New Heights podcast, the tight end said he wasn't worried about extending the streak:

"I was never into this. I just it never felt right to go out there chasing stats. I was kind of in and out of practice all week for me to just jump in on game day and try and get 15-16 yards whatever it was. Which is a lot harder than what you guys think it is.

"Even though I had 100 and something against the Chargers earlier that year. It's hard to do that twice against the team."

Kelce continued:

"It had nothing to really do with my health. It had nothing to really do with, you know, whether or not I was gonna get injured. It just, it just didn't feel right. And in my gut, it just didn't feel like I should be playing the game that way."

Even without Kelce and Mahomes, the Chiefs beat the Chargers 13-12 to end the season with an 11-6 record.

Travis Kelce & Chiefs set to host Miami Dolphins

Kansas City is set to host Miami on Saturday evening

With the Kansas City Chiefs locked into the third seed, they will host the Miami Dolphins on Super Wild Card weekend on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Kansas City enters the playoff game as a 4.5-point favorite, as the weather is expected to play a role in the game. At kickoff, the temperature could fall below zero degrees Fahrenheit, which would be one of the coldest games in NFL history.

This season, Travis Kelce recorded 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. In the regular-season game against the Dolphins, Kelce recorded just three receptions for 14 yards. as Miami did a good job of shutting down the star tight end.