Even though Travis Kelce was already famous before the start of his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift, his life surely got different due to the number of fans that Swift has. Every move made by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end now demands attention, even if the pair has decided to keep their relationship status chill for now.

A recent picture of the tight end repping a Las Vegas strip club prior to the Chiefs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 garnered attention on social media, with plenty of NFL fans criticizing his shirt choice and comparing him to the past boyfriends of Taylor Swift:

Is the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift official?

Travis and Taylor's relationship status is still unknown, with no formal confirmation from either of them. While the reports have been circulating in NFL circles for a month, there appears to be no pressure on the stars to acknowledge or refute what is going on with them.

When the pair first met after the singer's July 9 concert at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it but was unsuccessful. It did kick-start a line of contact between the two of them, though, and the public got to know about a possible relationship when she appeared at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

She was spotted enjoying herself while seated next to Kelce's mom, Donna. After the game, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift left the stadium together, and the entire NFL world was merged with the pop world out of a sudden.

Even NBC wanted to make this a thing. The singer traveled to the MetLife Stadium to watch the Week 4 game against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, and NBC had a camera positioned to take shots of Swift, recording some of her reactions during the game.

As the singer watched the Chiefs' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she was wearing a bracelet with the number #87 and a heart next to it. The individual support worked out, as Travis Kelce amassed 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.