Travis Kelce has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly engaging in a relationship with superstar pop singer Taylor Swift. While his status as an NFL legend is unchanged, his newfound fame has plenty of observers about his actions.

The tight end was spotted along with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, watching a baseball game as the Major League Baseball hits the playoffs. The pair was seen drinking Bud Lights during the game, with the Philadelphia Phillies playing that day.

Plenty of conservative NFL fans pointed out the beer of his choice along with his recent ad for Pfizer as a reason to harass Travis Kelce on Twitter, with some of the comments not being nice. They even found a way to include Taylor Swift in the middle of his critics:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce advises for Pfizer: Is the tight end vaccinated?

Travis Kelce has promoted the vaccine to a national audience, so clearly he's someone who supports the vaccination efforts. There was also nothing to suggest that he was an anti-vaxxer while plenty of players lost games due to contracting COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

Aaron Rodgers is the one who named him 'Mr. Pfizer' after Kelce promoted Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on prime time when the Chiefs were playing the New York Jets during Week 4's Sunday Night Football.

What's going on between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

According to reports, the pair first met after the singer's Jul. 9 concert at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it but was unsuccessful.

He then invited her to Arrowhead for the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. She was spotted enjoying herself while seated next to Kelce's mom, Donna. After the game, Kelce and Swift left the stadium together.

There has been no official confirmation on whether Kelce and Taylor Swift are in a relationship, but the league is clearly capitalizing on the situation, promoting the game for a brand new audience that, while unexpected, is always welcome.