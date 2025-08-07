Travis Kelce gets honest about heading into 13th year with Chiefs after considering retirement during offseason

Travis Kelce revealed this offseason that he considered retiring. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end recently opened up about heading into his 13th campaign with the franchise.In the press conference following Kansas City's training camp on Wednesday, Kelce discussed what drove him to continue his NFL career. The three-time Super Bowl winner said that he loves the Chiefs and enjoys going to work every day. He added that he loved how all the members of the team lean on each other to help make it better.&quot;I've been lucky to be here, my 13th year now,&quot; Kelce said. &quot;I just absolutely love this organization. I love the team. I love all the coaches. I know just about every defensive coached as well as I know all of the offensive coaches, and vice versa with the players, and the staff, and the equipment room.&quot;I just, I have fun coming into work every single day. What better way to get better than to make sure that we lean on each other, and if I can give somebody a word that makes them better on that specific route or doing that specific drill, man. I'm here for it.&quot;Kelce also revealed that his goal for the upcoming campaign is to win another Super Bowl.Travis Kelce has moved on from a brutal Super Bowl loss to the EaglesThe Philadelphia Eagles spoiled the Kansas City Chiefs' plans in February of completing a three-peat. However, Travis Kelce has picked himself up and moved on from the loss to bounce back stronger than ever.&quot;I've thrown that thing in the trash,&quot; Kelce said on Wednesday. &quot;I've moved on. It happened sooner than you can imagine. I was pretty focused on this year in the offseason.&quot;Kelce had a disappointing performance in the 2025 Super Bowl. He only made four catches for 39 receiving yards and scored zero touchdowns.It'll be interesting to see if the Chiefs make another Super Bowl run this upcoming season.