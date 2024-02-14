The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade was in full swing when tight end Travis Kelce and FS1's Nick Wright, who is a big Chiefs fan, came together for a hug. Given how much Wright has advocated that the Chiefs were still the team to beat this year, he stayed true to his convictions and can now revel in the moment.

With almost everyone on the planet knowing Wright's love for the Chiefs, it is to be expected that Wright would attend the parade in Kansas City and cross paths with the players. One such player was Kelce, as the two were videoed sharing a nice moment together. Except for the fact that Kelce was acting really drunk.

One fan saw the video uploaded to X and commented saying that Travis Kelce doesn't even know where he is.

"travis got no clue where he is rn."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Wright and Kelce's hug.

So as we can see, fans clearly know that Travis Kelce has had a little bit too much to drink. Given what it took to get to the Super Bowl and win it, the players are more than excused to get a little carried away with their celebrations.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs on the cusp of history

With Travis Kelce and the Chiefs claiming back-to-back Super Bowls, along with it being three titles in five years, KC has its eye on something bigger.

While winning one Super Bowl is tough, winning back-to-back is even tougher. But winning three in a row is even more so, and that's what Kansas City are going to try and accomplish.

With Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes leading the offense, the Chiefs will be trying to do something in 2024 that no other team in NFL history has done and complete a three-peat.

The Chiefs will need a lot of things to go thier way in hopes of accomplishing this feat. Given that defensive tackle Chris Jones stated during the parade that he will be coming back next year, one of their biggest concerns is already taken care of.

It does seem unlikely to win three Super Bowls in a row. However, when you have players like Kelce, Mahomes and Jones, you will always have a shot. That said, the Chiefs in 2024 will be trying ot create history.