Travis Kelce gifted romantic presents worth $140,000 to Taylor Swift on Valentine's Day: Report

Travis Kelce has reportedly gifted extravagant presents to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for Valentine’s Day. According to The Sun, the Chiefs' tight end gifted the pop star luxury items worth around $140,000.

An insider shared details about Kelce’s lavish gifts, revealing that he had given Swift several stunning items. Among them were two Cartier watches worth around $114,700, a Cartier necklace made of 18-karat yellow gold, and a box of Venus Et Fleur's Le Duo Magnifique, which contains 85 to 90 preserved roses, valued at around $999.

Travis Kelce also gifted Swift some clothes and accessories, bringing the total value of his gifts to approximately $140,000.Speaking about the gifts, the source said (via The Sun)

"He decided to send flowers, roses as it’s the symbol of love and she loves them so much, and multiple luxurious things for their next couple of months. Superb Cartier watches, and also some nice pieces occasionally clothing from Louis Vuitton and Ferragamo for her to take on their next few trips overseas that will be taking very soon."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s plans for a Europe trip during offseason

According to Athlon Sports, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are planning a trip to Europe during the NFL offseason, as the couple has finally found time to spend together. The American football star had a tight packed schedule, while Swift was occupied with her Eras Tour, which concluded in December 2024.

Now that the 2024 season if over, the couple reportedly has time to enjoy a vacation together, and there are even rumors that Kelce could propose to Swift during their trip. An insider opened up about the speculation surrounding Kelce and Swift’s engagement to US Weekly, saying (via Athlon Sports):

“Those close to them actually think [Travis may do it] while they’re on vacation. They are both on the same page about taking the next step.”

Kelce and Swift’s bond is only getting stronger over time. Swift even attended Chiefs games, cheering for Kelce. She was also there for him at Super Bowl 59. However, it was an unfortunate day for Kelce’s team as they lost the game.

