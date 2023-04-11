Travis Kelce girlfriend history: Chiefs TE's previous relationships explored

With Super Bowls under his belt, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is easily one of the most popular players in the NFL. Drafted in 2013, Kelce has worked his way to 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Naturally, fans are also invested in Kelce's life off the field.

While this includes his various appearances, events and the New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, it also includes his love life.

Kelce's relationship with journalist Kayla Nicole was properly documented, even after their breakup. With new rumors linking Kelce to rapper Megan Thee Stallion, let's take a look at Kelce's past relationships.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce chose Maya Benberry from Catching Kelce)

In 2016, Kelce took part in E! Network's show Catching Kelce. In the show, 50 women from 50 states competed to win his heart. Maya Benberry, who Kelce referred to as 'arrogant' on the show, won.

“I have been attracted to women like that my entire life, and those relationships didn't work because of that. I don't want that anymore,” Kelce said during the finale.

However, the TE's final choice was Benberry.

That being said, their relationship lasted for about eight months.

As per Yahoo! News, the pick was also somewhat controversial. Benberry even criticized her editing on the show, which eventually resulted in a social media backlash. Kelce, who lived in Missouri, and Benberry, who lived in California, also posed problems for the former couple.

Other reports added that Benberry accused Kelce of starting his relationship with Kayla Nicole while still with her. While there aren't many details available, there was a one-month overlap, as per Benberry.

Travis Kelce dated Kayla Nicole on and off since 2017

Ever since they got together (and then broke up), Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town. The pair have been linked since 2017, reportedly breaking up once before calling it quits recently.

As per reports, their first breakup happened in 2020. Nicole deleted all photos of Kelce from her Instagram, which prompted suspicion. A few reports indicated that Kelce was cheating on her with someone named 'Becky'. However, in a deleted tweet, Kelce responded to these allegations:

"This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else please."

Months later, on an Instagram Live, Kelce referred to her as his girlfriend again.

Screenshot from TMZ Sports

"She's the best," Kelce said. "She's the absolute best."

Last May, the couple split again. This time, the reason was Kelce asking Nicole to pay for half of everything. While on the Pivot Podcast this January, Kelce dismissed all those rumors.

Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles game

Travis Kelce asked people not to buy into 'that s***', stating that Nicole herself has a 'financially stable life' and a good career.

"But you've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food.... we were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about."

Apart from Nicole and Benberry, Kelce has also been linked to Zuri Hall and Megan Thee Stallion.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes