Travis Kelce highlights 'latest status' of his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have taken the media and NFL world by storm. With amped-up coverage and fan curiosity rising, Kelce was immediately asked about his relationship status with Taylor Swift in Germany.

Hours before the team's game against the Miami Dolphins, Kelce had the perfect response.

When asked about an update on their relationship, Kelce answered:

"The latest status is I got to see her last week".

Questioning further, the reporter asked Travis Kelce if he was in love. Kelce responded:

"I’m gonna keep my personal relationship personal".

Previously seen on dates in Kansas City and New York, both Swift and Kelce seem to be focused on keeping their relationship private. This includes their friends and family, who have had to respect the new couple's privacy.

Travis Kelce determined to maintain privacy despite increased media attention

In a previous New Heights episode with brother Jason Kelce, Kelce chose to discuss the increased media attention and the paparazzi. Of course, Kelce isn't used to the same in his day-to-day life.

"I'm noticing a few things. The paparazzi outside my house," Kelce said.

Directly addressing the attention, Travis Kelce has also decided to respect Swift and their lives:

"I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I want to respect both of our lives. She is not into the media as much as I am, doing this show every week."

While the Blank Space singer is one of the most followed people on social media, it appears she does like to maintain a certain level of privacy about personal affairs.

Taylor Swift has already impressed Travis Kelce's parents

With increasing attention on the tight end, fans have also focused on Kelce's parents: Donna and Ed.

Despite the short nature of Swift and Kelce's relationship, both Ed and Donna seem to have accepted Swift, her fandom and the switch in media coverage that comes with it.

While addressing the coverage, Donna admitted that Kelce's relationship is new. She told the TODAY show:

"You know, it's fairly new. I don't like to talk about it. It's just one of those things where, obviously, everybody saw me. I was in the box with her. And, you know, it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

Ed, on his end, complimented Taylor for being down to earth despite her popularity. However, he admitted that it was a 'rough' time for his son and the pop icon to begin a new chapter in their lives:

This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She's in the middle of this ginormous tour, he's knee deep [in the NFL season]. At least he takes his just as serious as she takes hers as far as commitment to their craft."

As the 2023 NFL season continues, one can only expect a few more appearances from TS and Kelce.