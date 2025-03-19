Travis Kelce hypes up JuJu Watkins while breaking down NCAA tournament rankings ahead of March Madness

By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 19, 2025 23:58 GMT
Travis Kelce hypes up Juju Watkins while breaking down NCAA tournament rankings ahead of March Madness (Image credit: Imagn)
Travis Kelce hypes up Juju Watkins while breaking down NCAA tournament rankings ahead of March Madness

Travis Kelce praised USC Trojans women's basketball sensation JuJu Watkins ahead of the NCAA tournament. Despite losing the Big Ten tournament final to the arch-rivals UCLA Bruins, the Trojans arrive at the national tournament with a strong chance to make a deep run.

During Wednesday's episode of his "New Heights" show, the three-time Super Bowl champion gushed over Watkins' level of performance while going through the best teams of the tournament.

"I haven't even—I haven't peeked at the women's as much. Where's K-State? I know they won the Big 12. Nice. They're up there—five seed. Solid, solid five seed.
"We do know that JuJu Watkins is at the top of her game. Texas is—God damn, they're—yeah, the number one seed. I think it's kind of fair to say they're the number one," Kelce said. (1:39:44)
The Trojans finished their season as a No. 1 seed with a 28-3 record, sitting first in the Big Ten conference standings (17-1). Watkins averaged 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game, shooting 42.6% from the field, 33% from deep and 82% from the free-throw line.

The sophomore is one of the biggest stars of the tournament alongside UConn's Paige Bueckers, Hannah Hidalgo and Lauren Betts, to name a few.

Travis Kelce has played closer attention to women's basketball in recent times and JuJu Watkins isn't the only women's basketball star who's caught his attention.

Travis Kelce praised Caitlin Clark ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Travis Kelce shared his opinion on Caitlin Clark as a basketball player and as a person last month. The Kansas City Chiefs star had nothing but positive things to say about the Indiana Fever star during Super Bowl week.

"She's unbelievable. She's the funnest one to watch right now and one of the best basketball players I've ever seen. It's been so cool to see her at Taylor's concert and come out to a Chiefs game and hang out with us. I just have nothing but great things to say about who she is as a person," Kelce told reporters.
Caitlin Clark has become a famous name for Travis Kelce and his peers, but the next generation, led by Watkins, is also strong and with the ability to make a splash and elevate the game.

The Trojans start their March Madness journey against the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Saturday.

Edited by Brad Taningco
