Travis Kelce injury update: Latest on Chiefs TE for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has found himself on the injury report ahead of Week 16.

Kelce is reportedly dealing with a left elbow contusion/stinger, so what is his status for the Kansas City Chiefs Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day?

Travis Kelce's injury update

Travis Kelce left the field in Week 15 with an elbow injury and he's reportedly still dealing with it ahead of Week 16.

After the game, Andy Reid revealed Kelce had "a little stinger in there and came out for a bit, but he went back in."

It is good news that Kelce was able to finish off the Chiefs' Week 15 game against the New England Patriots, despite dealing with the elbow injury.

However, on the injury report on Thursday, Kelce was listed with a neck issue, which was a bit of a surprise, but the tight end was a full participant in practice.

What happened to Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce suffered the elbow injury after taking a hit as he went to the sidelines in grimaced pain.

Yet, after quickly getting checked out by the trainers, Kelce was able to return to the game.

In the win, Kelce recorded five catches for 28 yards, as he has struggled to have a big impact on the game.

When will Travis Kelce return?

All signs point to Travis Kelce playing in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 16 game at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

Kelce was a full participant in practice on Thursday, which is a good sign that the injury is not serious. However, getting Kelce more involved will be key for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

If Kelce does suffer a setback, it would mean Noah Gray would start at tight end, but Rashee Rice would likely get more targets, which Kelce has been impressed with:

"I'm proud as hell of him. He's slowly been taking more and more responsibility as this year's gone on and him and Pat have been able to, up to this point, even, create a great relationship and a great common ground. In big key moments, too. I'm talking about third downs when we need it most. I think his game is going to keep growing.

"I think Coach Reid does a great job with young players — I know because he helped me out a lot as a young player. But he's going to keep putting Rashee in great places and great positions to have success and utilize his skill sets moving forward."

This season, Kelce has recorded 85 catches for 924 yards and five touchdowns.