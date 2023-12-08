“Travis Kelce inspired everybody” - Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey reacts to Patrick Queen shooting his shot at Dua Lipa

Patrick Queen and the Baltimore Ravens are doing well in the 2023 NFL season. They have a 9-3 record with five regular season games left. That record gives them a two-game lead over the Cleveland Browns for the AFC North division title.

The Ravens are also tied with the Miami Dolphins for the AFC’s best record. But while Baltimore has an opportunity to do something great this season, Queen wants to pull off what Travis Kelce achieves beyond the field.

Marlon Humphrey feels Travis Kelce’s love life inspired Patrick Queen’s reach out to Dua Lipa

In a recent episode of the Punch Line podcast, co-host Jack Settleman shared Patrick Queen’s tweet, which reads:

“Already got a suite and jersey for you at a Ravens game 😉 @DUALIPA”

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey reacted:

“Travis Kelce did inspire everybody”

Humphrey alluded to how Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift started. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end declared his intention to connect with Swift during the 12-time Grammy Award winner’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

Eventually, Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. She was in person for four more matches, three of which were victories. Kelce traveled to Argentina during their bye week to witness Swift’s Eras Tour.

After much speculation about their relationship status, Kelce admitted in a lengthy Wall Street Journal feature that he is dating Swift.

Will Dua Lipa respond to Patrick Queen’s tweet?

When Settleman asked if Queen could pull it off, Humphrey supported his teammate by saying:

“Dua Lipa, come to the Ravens. PQ’s a great guy. I’m trying to think about good stuff about him. He got a lot of good traits, man. He’s a good football player.”

Meanwhile, the singer responded to Queen by giving out a mobile number. The linebacker from LSU quoted that reply by saying:

“I want the real one”

Patrick Queen hopes for the same outcome by contacting Dua Lipa. The English-Albanian singer-songwriter dated French film director Romain Gavras began dating last May. However, the 28-year-old artist has reportedly split from the 42-year-old Gavras.

But will she have time for the Ravens’ defensive player? According to Metro Magazine’s Tori Brazier, Gavras considered Dua Lipa a workaholic. Aside from her Future Nostalgia tour, she contributed to the Barbie movie soundtrack and devoted time to her At Your Service podcast.

She will also be in the upcoming spy action film Argylle with Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and John Cena. In that case, can Dua Lipa find time within her busy schedule to fulfill Patrick Queen’s request?