Travis Kelce issues warning to Chiefs breaking down what to expect from Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers in Brazil

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their new season with a marquee clash against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday night.
Kelce will be up against a Chargers team that has been reinvigorated under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh, who took up the coaching role in January last year, helped the Chargers to an 11–6 record in the regular season.
Star tight end Travis Kelce discussed the Chiefs' season opener with his brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast.
"Well, actual football preview. The Chargers are in year two of the Jim Harbaugh experience in Los Angeles. And what are the staples of a Jim Harbaugh-coached team?" Jason asked.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Travis praised the Chargers under Harbaugh, issuing a warning to Kansas City:
"I mean, freaking, yeah, tough as nails. They got hard. They're going to, they're going to play all four quarters and every single phase. You know, you're going to get a well-disciplined football team."
Los Angeles also returned to the playoffs, but failed to make it deep in the postseason, losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.
Although the Chiefs had a better season, making a third consecutive Super Bowl appearence before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the title clash, the Chargers are a threat not to be taken lightly.
Jim Harbaugh admitted the importance of Chargers class against Chiefs in Brazil
Jim Harbaugh is looking to build on the team's postseason apperance last season and the former Big Ten Coach of the Year understands the magnitude of the game in Brazil.
“To be in this game, the second game of the NFL season, Friday night game, big stage. There’s an honor in being selected to play in this game, and that really overshoots any home game aspect of it,” Harbaugh said.
“At its core, this is a big game for us. This is huge. You want to start off your season on the right foot, and that’s what we’ve prepared ourselves for. We’ve been working very, very hard for this game, and we’re ready to have that pay off with a great performance on Friday night.”
The Chargers have not beaten the Chiefs since 2021, losing seven consecutive games against the AFC West rivals. It will be a huge task for Harbaugh's men to try to stop the Chiefs, who are looking to bounce back from their Super Bowl defeat last season.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.