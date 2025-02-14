Travis Kelce jokes about pushing his mother off a cliff instead of his brother Jason Kelce: "You have kids that need to be raised"

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce now have both stared retirement in the face. Jason Kelce has already chosen to walk through that door last year, while Travis is thinking about it. However, in the meantime, Jason is giving Travis plenty of hypothetical decisions to wrestle with.

Speaking on Wednesday's edition of their "New Heights" podcast, Travis was asked to choose between Jason and their mother, Donna Kelce. Travis chose his brother over his mother, Donna.

"If you had to push me or Mom over a cliff, who would you choose? Don’t skirt the question!" Jason said.

"Mom’s like 70. You have kids that need to be raised. I’m gonna choose Mom because you would want me to push Mom," Travis responded.

So, the tight end looked at things practically, putting the children over their grandmother. Of course, this was purely a hypothetical situation and no pushing actually took place. Travis hesitated before answering, clearly hoping to dodge the question.

In a way, he did, turning the onus on Jason, who had asked the question. Not only that, Jason doubled down, pressing Travis to "not skirt the question."

After so many press conferences in his life, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has had plenty of practice in answering questions in ways to avoid giving a straight answer.

Jason Kelce's wife delivers opinion on Donna Kelce

Kylie Kelce at Chris Stapleton Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora - Source: Getty

Donna Kelce is a nationally known figure in the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fan community. However, what does her in-law think of her?

According to a statement made on the "Call Her Daddy podcast" on Wednesday, via Athlon Sports, Kylie Kelce called Donna an "amazing example of an independent woman."

Kylie declared that Donna was an "excellent traveler." She also said that her children's grandmother was a great role model for her daughters.

Kylie and Jason Kelce have three daughters and another baby on the way. Their three daughters' names are Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray and Bennett Llewellyn. Their youngest was born in February 2023.

The announcement of their fourth came in November 2024, putting the couple on baby watch for the upcoming offseason.

