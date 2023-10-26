Travis Kelce lauds Brittany Mahomes' ground-breaking initiative for women's soccer at Kansas City Current

Travis Kelce has lauded Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for her initiative at women's soccer club Kansas City Current.

The mother of two is a very busy woman in her own right. She runs her own fitness company and sits on the board of Kansas City's other sports teams.

On Wednesday, Kansas City made a landmark announement: hiring former US national team coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Kansas tight end Travis Kelce hailed the move. Speaking with elder brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason on New Heights, he said about Brittany Mahomes:

"Brittany is actually the one, like, kind of like breaking ground. Like to new areas. Not only getting the women's soccer team but she's like, it's the first women's I believe professional team to have their own facilities.... So hats off to Britt. Shout out to the Current."

Travis Kelce on Chiefs' massive offensive showing against Chargers

In the same episode, Travis Kelce discussed the Kansas City Chiefs' plentiful offensive against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.

The defending Super Bowl champions had 483 offensive yards - 424 of them passing - with Patrick Mahomes throwing four touchdowns, each to a different player (his tight end caught the third of them).

The eight-time Pro Bowler remarked that such an outing needed breaking old habits and involving more people in playmaking:

"I don't think you're a good offense if you're one-dimensional or two-dimensional. You gotta spread that thing around and get everybody invoved... Obviously, there's going to be games where it doesn't always work like that, (so) you just gotta find a way to put up points and get downfield. But it's just that much more fun... and certainly Sunday in Kansas City, that was a blast."

Regarding his own big perfomance (12 catches for 179 yards and the aforementioned touchdown), Travis Kelce said:

"I just think it's irony that all of this keeps happening against the Chargers. It's just an opportunity, and then being able to just make plays, I think we had a good feel for the Chargers' defense this time. And sure enough, (head coach Andy) Reid was dialing things up."

New episodes of New Heights are available every Wednesday.