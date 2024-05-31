Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs made their visit to the White House today. The reigning Super Bowl champions met with President Joe Biden, and like last year, there was once again a funny moment involving the star tight end.

Last year, Patrick Mahomes stopped Kelce from speaking at the podium, but this time, Biden personally invited the Chiefs star to share his thoughts. Kelce didn't waste the opportunity and delivered a hilarious comment.

Speaking on the podium, Biden said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’d have Travis come up here but god only knows what he’ll say".

In response, Kelce came to the podium and said:

"I’m not going to lie President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I would get tased."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Chiefs are aiming to three-peat as Super Bowl Champions, and there is a possibility that Kelce might have another memorable moment at the White House next year.

Kelce has always been the life of the party and is well-loved by football fans around the world. More eyes have been on him since he started dating Taylor Swift, and Kelce has made the most of it.

Travis Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, announced his retirement from the NFL this offseason, and there are various speculations on how long the younger brother will play. Fortunately for the Chiefs, their star tight end recently signed a two-year $35.25 million extension, which will keep him with the franchise at least till 2026.

Revisiting Travis Kelce's viral moment at White House in 2023

NFL: President Joe Biden welcomes Kansas City Chiefs to White House

As mentioned earlier, Travis Kelce had a viral moment at the White House last year. As seen in the video below, Kelce was trying to speak at the podium, but Patrick Mahomes stopped him from doing so.

The Chiefs quarterback knows that the tight end could have said something wild and felt it was appropriate to avoid that situation.

Expand Tweet

Mahomes and Kelce's chemistry has always been off the charts, and the duo came up big in the Chiefs' Super Bowl run last year. They are more motivated than ever to win another Super Bowl and become the first team in the NFL's history to win three straight Super Bowls.

The Chiefs will begin their title defense with the game against the Baltimore Ravens, a repeat of last season's AFC Championship Game.