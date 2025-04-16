Travis Kelce links up with Super Bowl XXXV legend’s son for practice

After three months of maintaining a low profile, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce spent time on a high school football field on Sunday in Georgia. The three-time Super Bowl champion was spotted working out with Jazz Lewis, son of Jamal Lewis.

Jamal is a former NFL running back who won Super Bowl XXXV. Travis ran drills and threw passes with Jazz at Chamblee High School.

Later, Jazz posted on X that he “got some good work in” with the NFL star and learned a lot about football and focus.

Jazz’s father, Jamal Lewis, now works as a college recruiting director at the high school. All thanks to his connections, he was able to bring in Kelce for this special training moment.

After the 2024 NFL season, Travis Kelce considered stepping away from football.

Despite struggling to make up his mind, Kelce decided to keep playing. In February, the Chiefs TE officially announced his comeback for the 2025 NFL season on The Pat McAfee Show.

During the show, McAfee revealed a text message from Kelce, which read:

"My dog!!! I'm coming back for sure. Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!"

Several things made him think about retirement when he looked back, including injuries, pressure from the media, and the Chiefs' tough Super Bowl loss.

Travis Kelce’s "Kelce Jam" is coming up in one month

Kelce Jam is Travis Kelce’s yearly music festival in Kansas City. It started in 2023 and soon became a big event for Chiefs fans and music lovers.

This year, Kelce Jam will be held on May 17, 2025. It is expected to be held at Azura Amphitheater (official confirmation pending).

Past performers include big names like Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz.

In 2025-2026, Travis Kelce will play in his 13th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

