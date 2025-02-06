Travis Kelce has lost part of his game to Xavier Worthy, Broncos legendary TE suggests

Travis Kelce was the undisputed number-one pass catcher for Patrick Mahomes in most situations, aside from Tyreek Hill. Whenever Mahomes desperately needed a play, Kelce was there for him, no matter the defensive alignment or play call. However, as the 2024-25 season draws to a close, one analyst believes Kelce's unable to get open in essentially half-of-play calls.

Speaking on Thursday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe claimed Kelce could be removed from the equation in man-defensive situations. In other words, when the defense assigns someone to shadow Kelce no matter where he goes, Kelce can't escape. Xavier Worthy has instead taken up that mantle according to Sharpe.

"Lord forgive me for saying this," Sharpe said. "The legs ain't what they used to be. The mind is willing, but the body ain't able. And the thing is the zone because he can't run like he once could, he doesn't get open against man like he wants. But Xavier has those fresh legs and that's why he's a threat against man coverage."

Travis Kelce eyes bounceback after nearly getting shut out against Bills

Travis Kelce is known for having a huge impact for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the tight end was essentially a trivia question answer in the pass game against the Buffalo Bills.

In the AFC Championship game against Josh Allen, Kelce logged just two catches for 19 yards. Xavier Worthy, meanwhile, logged six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. In the end, it was one of the least impactful statistical performances of the season for Kelce.

However, it wasn't Kelce's first stumble this season. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, he logged just one catch for five yards on September 15. On October 20 against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, he logged four catches for 17 yards. Against the Bills in the regular season, he also logged just two catches for eight yards.

Put simply, Travis Kelce has gone quiet at times this season. If he dominates in the Super Bowl, he could make the difference for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Will he dig out one more vintage performance or stumble into the offseason?

