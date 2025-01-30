Travis Kelce makes feelings clear on Chiefs being "villains" of the NFL

Travis Kelce does not mind seeing the Kansas City Chiefs become the NFL's "villains". In fact, he revels in the notion instead.

There has been much fan discontent about the Chiefs' dynasty, with the various reasons ranging from overexposure (in part due to Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift) to allegations of biased officiating.

But on the latest episode of his and brother Jason's podcast New Heights on Wednesday, the megastar tight end said:

"I love it... I'm enjoying doing this with the guys that we have in there because it's like it just makes us even more of a family. You just circle the wagons. People are saying whatever they want and they're hating on you, you just banded together and it just makes you appreciate more of what you have. Because people want what you have."

Travis Kelce says Chiefs are not thinking about historic Super Bowl hat-trick

The discussion of the Chiefs' quest for the hat-trick - something that has never happened in the history of the Super Bowl - has reached overdrive among fans in the past few days. But outside of one question, Travis Kelce has not heard of it from the media.

And for him, it is a good thing, because it prevents the team from being distracted and feeling the pressure. In the same episode, he said:

"Everybody in the building is just focused on doing their job. That's how we got here... It's the only way you win football games and get to the Super Bowl - if you focus on the task at hand."

He also praised their upcoming opponents, the Philadelphia Eagles, whom the Chiefs defeated back in 2023:

“We know Philly has the sour taste in their mouth from that one. They’re the best f–king team were going to play all year. It’s going to be electric.”

And finally, he discussed his current mindset ahead of the game:

"I’m feeling great, man... It’s a crazy feeling to be this fortunate in a game that you’ve been playing your entire life. I’ve had a lot of heartbreak, a lot of times that it hasn’t been this sweet. Right now, I’m just riding the high of living out this dream with my brothers and everybody in Kansas City."

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 PM ET on Fox.

