Travis Kelce makes stance clear on his NFL future as retirement speculation looms around Chiefs TE's career

One of the biggest stars playing in Super Bowl 59 is the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The 35-year-old tight end has a lot more of his career behind him than going forward. There have been rumors about him retiring from the NFL after this game and potentially even proposing to global superstar Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce was asked about his future during the 2025 Super Bowl Opening Night. He said that he hopes to still be playing for more than just the upcoming Super Bowl.

"Where will I be in three years? Oh, man, I don't know. Hopefully still playing football. I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me. But we'll see. We'll see what happens."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, it's impossible to ignore his off-field activities that are helping him make a significant amount of money, like his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. Travis said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life, and that's always been the goal knowing that football only lasts for so long. You got to find a way to get into another career, into another profession, and I've been doing that in my off seasons, but for the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football."

Below is the full clip of Travis Kelce talking about his future:

Expand Tweet

This is definitely reassuring for Kansas City Chiefs fans, as he remains a significant target for Patrick Mahomes. During the regular season, he finished with 97 receptions on 133 targets for a career-low 823 yards and three touchdowns.

What has Travis Kelce done this postseason?

Travis Kelce had a terrible regular season, according to his career numbers, but he turns his game up another level in the playoffs. This postseason against the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, Kelce had one great game and a quiet one. He finished with nine receptions on 12 targes for 136 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and a receiving touchdown.

While he's not the player he used to be, Travis Kelce is top-two in almost every statistical category of playoff receivers. It will be interesting to see how he fares against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.