Travis Kelce narrated the story of how Jason Kelce made his bed smell like tequila. Before the two faced off in the Super Bowl, they were both players at the University of Cincinnati and the younger brother turned 21 in his older brother's final year in college.

Given it was the big day when Travis Kelce could legally start drinking, Jason Kelce made it memorable for him. The current Chiefs tight end said,

"My bed smelled like tequila an entire year."

When asked cheekily by the Eagles center why that might be, Travis Kelce replied,

"'cause there was a random bottle of Jose Cuervo gold sitting in the living room and uh it was my 21st. it was like a Wednesday or Thursday during the season, so we knew we had to practice in the morning and sure enough, turning 21, Jason wanted to make sure that alcohol was forced upon me."

Travis Kelce continued the story, saying,

"So, him and just about the entire house, which is offensive and defensive line and Zach Collaros, our quarterback, shoutout, everybody in that house, 127 west Nixon' they pinned me down, arms, legs."

The tight end also said that he was sleeping at the time but Jason Kelce disagreed with that. The story continued, however, with the Chiefs star recounting,

"The clock strikes midnight, and he come the cavalry, just come in, just pin me down...one 300 pounds man on each arm, one 300 pound man on each leg, and Jason comes in and says, 'open up,' and i'm like, 'mmm, I ain't doing it'... and [Jason] then pinches the nose. So, I have to breathe out of my mouth."

Jason Kelce did not deny this recollection, instead calling it a

"Classic big brother move right there."

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have disagreement over how much tequila was consumed

The younger brother says that the whole bottle of tequila was poured onto his mouth, which the older sibling disagrees with and calls it dramatic. But Travis Kelce maintains his assertion, saying,

"It was the entire f*****ing bottle to the point where I cough up the tequila after one gulp it goes through my nose, into my eyes and all over my f****ing bed."

At this point Jason Kelce wishes his brother a happy birthday again to which the Kansas City star replies with an expletive. But as the Eagles veteran points out to him,

"You went to University of Cincinnati not BYU, what'd you expect?"

Now opponents with Super Bowl aspirants, the siblings sure seem to have had a blast in college together.