Former NFL center Jason Kelce will be one of the many celebrities participating in the 35th annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe this July 12-14. Jason will be participating for the first time with his brother Travis, who has previously competed in the tournament.

Travis competed in last year's tournament with his quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes wasn't listed as a celebrity for this year's event.

As the Kelce brothers prepare to compete in the tournament, Travis has given Jason some advice for the event. Travis told Jason on their "New Heights" podcast not to feel bad if he accidentally hits someone with his golf ball while swinging.

"My advice would be just don't feel bad if you hit somebody, because they bought the ticket. It's a bunch of, a bunch of amateurs out there trying to play golf, so don't feel bad; somebody, people have gotten hit before, they got him EMS or EMTs whatever it's called. They got those right there at every hole. Everybody'll be fine."

With Jason and Travis competing in the event, fans can expect some entertainment from one of the most famous sibling pairings in all of sports.

What are Jason and Travis Kelce's odds to win the 2024 American Century Championship, and which other celebrities will compete?

Jason Kelce, left, with Travis Kelce, right, during Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs

Per Caesar's Sportsbook as of Monday, July 1, Tony Romo, Mardy Fish, Austin Reaves and Joe Pavelski are favored to win this year's American Century Tournament.

Fish, who was the 2020 champion, has the best odds at 5-2, followed by Romo at 15-4. Reaves enters the tournament with 5-1 odds as Pavelski sits at 11-2.

Travis sits at 200-1 as his brother Jason has lower odds at 350-1. Other celebrities who are expected to compete in the event are Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, Charles Barkley, Joe Flacco, Doug Pederson, John Smoltz and Vinny Del Negro.

Jason announced his retirement from the NFL on March 4, 2024, after a historic 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Travis signed a two-year $34.25 million contract extension this offseason that made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

This will be the first season since the 2012 season that both Kelce brothers won't be in the NFL as Jason enjoys retirement.

Who do you think will do better at this year's American Century Championship?

