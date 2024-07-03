  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce offers Jason Kelce advice for American Century Championship 2024: "Don't feel bad if you hit somebody"

Travis Kelce offers Jason Kelce advice for American Century Championship 2024: "Don't feel bad if you hit somebody"

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jul 03, 2024 15:02 GMT
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Jason and Travis Kelce during the AFC Championship – Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Former NFL center Jason Kelce will be one of the many celebrities participating in the 35th annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe this July 12-14. Jason will be participating for the first time with his brother Travis, who has previously competed in the tournament.

Travis competed in last year's tournament with his quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes wasn't listed as a celebrity for this year's event.

As the Kelce brothers prepare to compete in the tournament, Travis has given Jason some advice for the event. Travis told Jason on their "New Heights" podcast not to feel bad if he accidentally hits someone with his golf ball while swinging.

"My advice would be just don't feel bad if you hit somebody, because they bought the ticket. It's a bunch of, a bunch of amateurs out there trying to play golf, so don't feel bad; somebody, people have gotten hit before, they got him EMS or EMTs whatever it's called. They got those right there at every hole. Everybody'll be fine."
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

[4:04]

With Jason and Travis competing in the event, fans can expect some entertainment from one of the most famous sibling pairings in all of sports.

What are Jason and Travis Kelce's odds to win the 2024 American Century Championship, and which other celebrities will compete?

Jason Kelce, left, with Travis Kelce, right, during Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce, left, with Travis Kelce, right, during Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs

Per Caesar's Sportsbook as of Monday, July 1, Tony Romo, Mardy Fish, Austin Reaves and Joe Pavelski are favored to win this year's American Century Tournament.

Fish, who was the 2020 champion, has the best odds at 5-2, followed by Romo at 15-4. Reaves enters the tournament with 5-1 odds as Pavelski sits at 11-2.

Travis sits at 200-1 as his brother Jason has lower odds at 350-1. Other celebrities who are expected to compete in the event are Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, Charles Barkley, Joe Flacco, Doug Pederson, John Smoltz and Vinny Del Negro.

Jason announced his retirement from the NFL on March 4, 2024, after a historic 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Travis signed a two-year $34.25 million contract extension this offseason that made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

This will be the first season since the 2012 season that both Kelce brothers won't be in the NFL as Jason enjoys retirement.

Who do you think will do better at this year's American Century Championship?

Quick Links

Edited by Glen Danquah
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी