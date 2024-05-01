Travis Kelce opens up on 'following' in brother Jason's footsteps as Chiefs TE inks record-breaking $34,250,000 extension

Travis Kelce is now the highest-paid tight end in the NFL after signing two year, $34.25 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. It must be a familial thing because Jason Kelce was the highest-paid center in the league. On their podcast, Travis revealed that he was just once more following in his brother's path:

"This is just following your footsteps again," Travis said. "Well, you know, like last two years you were the highest-paid center."

Part of the reason that Travis even made it to the NFL is thanks to Jason. For starters, he opted to pass on other high school sports and go to college to do what his brother did.

He went to the same university and only got back in the good graces of the coaching staff thanks to Jason's intervention. When Andy Reid was going to draft Travis, he called Jason and asked if he'd be a good choice. Reid coached Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles before.

And now, he's followed his brother on a likely Hall of Fame path and become the league's highest-paid player at his position.

Travis Kelce thanks to everyone after extension

"I am so frickin thankful to Brett Veach, Mark Donovan, Coach Reid Big Red, I love you big guy," Travis said on the New Heights podcast.

"And obviously, Clark Hunt man, the Hunt family has been absolutely unbelievable to not only myself in this Kansas City community, but they just been so generous since I've been here in making it feel like home and for the past 12 years, man."

He was grateful to have been able to make his NFL home what it has become, and he's extremely excited about what the following two years that he's now signed for will entail.

Travis Kelce is extended in Kansas City

Kelce doesn't know what the future holds after that since he will be getting fairly old, but he said that he is excited and thankful to the team.