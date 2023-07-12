A few weeks after winning Super Bowl LVII, Travis Kelce appeared on the popular variety show Saturday Night Live as a host. His appearance was met with critical acclaim, with one highlight being a skit referencing his motivational "speeches" to his teammates on the sidelines.

And speaking to Will Compton and Taylor Lewan Monday on Bussin' with the Boys, the Kansas City Chiefs shared his thoughts on preparing for the show:

"...You rehearse the monologues three or four times before you actually do it. There's an entire dress rehearsal, where there's a live crowd; and that's the one where you every single skit, start to finish... That's the one where you're getting your bearings."

When SNL was about to begin, he did his best to temper his nerves:

"Going out of that one, my eyes are watering, I'm getting real emotional, goosebumps, legs getting weak, and you open the door and you're like, 'You gotta turn it on, man. Get out of your fu**ing head.'

"It is a machine from start to finish... It's just one of the coolest experiences."

When a failed drug test almost ended Travis Kelce's NFL career before it even began

There is no denying that Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the best tight ends in NFL history, holding multiple records at the position to go with his two Super Bowl titles, eight Pro Bowl appearances, and seven All-Pro selections. But all of that might have never happened because of an unsavory incident.

Back when he was still attending the University of Cincinnati, Kelce also played quarterback in addition to tight end, but his days under center ended when he failed a drug test before the 2010 Sugar Bowl. In the same podcast appearance, he said:

"I got kicked out of college because of it. I partied a little too much down there, got hit with a drug test, and from that point on, I realized I gotta tighten the f---- up.

"What it did was it really kicked me into the tight end room. I was still playing QB then. It was like, 'Alright, you can come walk on the team, but we don't need a quarterback. You can just be an athlete on scout team for a year, we'll figure it out.'"

He also credited elder brother, teammate, and future Philadelphia Eagles center and Super Bowl opponent Jason with turning his life around:

"He went into the coaches' office and talked to numerous coaches to try and give me another chance. I'm forever in debt to this guy for putting his name, our name -- the Kelce name -- on the line. When I say I owe it all to him, I really do."

