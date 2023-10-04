The media coverage of Taylor Swift attending NFL games has been the focus of national attention for days now, and Travis Kelce has decided to give his thoughts on it.

During the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 defeat of the Chicago Bears, the pop star was seen among the fans at Arrowhead Stadium, but fans did not truly reach euphoria until TMZ found her with the tight end at the after-party.

On Tuesday's episode of the Chasin' It podcast with Chase Daniel and Trey Wingo, Kelce weighed in on the situation, saying that after initial confusion, he learned to appreciate his current situation.

(begins at 46:54)

“I had no idea, man. You can’t tell me that anybody else did either. But I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out.”

Travis Kelce expounds on Chiefs' struggles at WR

In the same podcast appearance, Travis Kelce discussed the Kansas City Chiefs' recent issues with their wide receiver corps.

During the Kickoff game against the Detroit Lions, the star tight end, who had been ruled out with a knee injury, could only watch as Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore dropped pass after pass. The Chiefs lost that game 20-21.

Kelce returned against the Jacksonville Jaguars and has since resumed being among the teams' top aerial scorers alongside running back Jerick McKinnon (two touchdowns each), with only Moore having that many among the three wideouts. He spoke about the WR problems as follows:

(begins at 36:30)

"With that comes reps, you gotta have reps. That's why offseason, the OTA's, training camp, when Pat hosted these sessions in Texas - it just takes reps. It takes understanding, and it takes hearing the conversations between Pat (and) Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Pat and the other quarterbacks, hearing Code Green installed (into) these plays so many times it's just ingrained in your mind."

He also praised the WR's for improving their technique:

"I think these guys are learning really fast. You see the spurts of them having big-time plays and big-time moments for us. And that's what's exciting - when you see the kind of manifestation of their ability to understand it and they go out there and perform it. It's not a fast process by any means, but I think these guys are picking up on it quicker than we've seen in the past."

The eight-time Pro Bowler currently has 17 catches for 155 receiving yards, including those two touchdowns.