Travis Kelce had an opportunity to make NFL history last year with the Kansas City Chiefs. They were seeking to become the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowl rings, but were stopped short in the final game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There may have been several reasons for why they were defeated, but the superstar tight end apparently puts the blame on himself. He explained why at a press conference from Chiefs minicamps during the 2025 NFL offseason, according to ESPN.

Kelce stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Last year, I think I failed, especially in that last game, and being a leader and being the one that could step up and make plays. So I'm just setting the bar even higher for myself this year than I have in the past."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His performance in the Super Bowl was lackluster, especially considering his usually elite outlook. He recorded just four receptions for 39 yards, which were both the lowest of any of his five career appearances in the Super Bowl.

He also had arguably the least productive season of his career last year, despite leading the Chiefs with 97 receptions. His 823 yards and three touchdowns were both the lowest totals of any season of his 11-year career so far.

At 35 years old, Travis Kelce may already be past the prime of Hall of Fame career, but he insists to be motivated to turn things around this season and get back on track. He explained that the only thing he cares about is winning another Super Bowl, and considering his contract situation, this could potentially be his last chance to do so in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce addresses contract situation with Chiefs

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is currently entering the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He has spent his entire career with the franchise, but considering his age and declining production, it will be interesting to see how this plays out next year. He was asked about the situation during his media availability from camp.

Kelce responded:

"The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them. I can't see myself ever playing anywhere else, so we'll deal with that down the road when the time is right. For right now, I'm just focused on winning the championship this year."

He may not want to play for another franchise, but retirement could be an option for him if the Chiefs decide not to give him another contract. His brother Jason Kelce retired last year, so that day could potentially be in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.