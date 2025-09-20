  • home icon
  Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' mothers Donna and Randi link up at 1587 Prime, calling themselves "proud moms" while showing off new keepsakes

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' mothers Donna and Randi link up at 1587 Prime, calling themselves “proud moms” while showing off new keepsakes

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 20, 2025 19:02 GMT
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' mothers Donna and Randi link up at 1587 Prime, calling themselves “proud moms” while showing off new keepsakes (Credits: IMAGN and Getty)

On Saturday, Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi and Travis Kelce’s mom Donna, met up at 1587 Prime in Kansas City. Randi shared a happy photo of them holding special cards.

“Proud moms at 1587 Prime!! Starting our collection with these keepsakes now.. so blessed!" Randi captioned the post.

Randi held cards, 7 and 5, and Donna had 18 and 11.

The restaurant opened on September 17 inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel. It is co-owned by Mahomes and Kelce. The name “1587” comes from their jersey numbers. 15 for Mahomes and 87 for Kelce.

The place has a fancy but fun steakhouse vibe with little touches that honor the Chiefs. The menu includes high-end dishes like Japanese A5 steak, a huge 40-oz Wagyu Tomahawk, and cool drinks like “Alchemy” (Taylor Swift’s favorite) and “Big Yeti” (Kelce’s pick).

There is even a $15 ketchup flight, just for fun, because Mahomes loves ketchup on steak.

The opening night was full of stars, including Kelce, Taylor Swift, and close friends and family.

Patrick Mahomes celebrated his 30th birthday early at 1587 Prime

Patrick Mahomes had an early 30th birthday party at 1587 Prime. The celebration came right after the Chiefs lost to the Eagles in Week 2 on Sunday, which was a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs QB looked relaxed in a white shirt, black pants and a black hat. His wife, Brittany, who hosted the party, wore a stylish black dress.

Guests included Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Wayne Gretzky and Kane Brown.

Taylor Swift wore a plaid vest and mini skirt, and Kelce matched her with a navy shorts suit.

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi made her feelings known on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 with a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the post.
Right after the news broke, Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, reacted sweetly to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement by reposting their announcement.

“Congratulations to these two!!" Randi Mahomes wrote.

She shared the message on Instagram along with romantic photos of the couple in a dreamy garden setting.

Oindrila Chowdhury

