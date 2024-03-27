Travis Kelce plans to revisit Cincinnati eatery where he indulged in 30-slice pizza during Super Bowl winning year

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has made a name for himself as one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, and off the field, he has quite the reputation, too.

Known for his love of having a good time, Kelce is often seen at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parades enjoying himself, and now there's a little nugget of information about Kelce's love for Cincinnati pizza.

On the latest episode "New Heights" podcast, Travis and his brother, Jason, talked about the first thing they would do when they go back to visit their hometown of Cincinnati for a live taping, per people.com.

Kelce said that he likes to go to a place called Adriatico's Pizza, and Jason revealed that Travis once ate a special pizza called a Bearcat, which is around 30 slices, all by himself.

Travis then said that he and the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl that year, so his decision wasn't all bad.

Travis Kelce could re-enact pizza eating for Chiefs' Super Bowl tilt in 2024

Some professional athletes are superstitious and have some unique things they always do. For some, it could be putting a certain item of clothing on first. For others, it's listening to a certain song before they play. And for Travis Kelce, as the Chiefs look to win three straight Super Bowls, he might just visit his hometown pizza shop this offseason.

Kelce said that after he ate the Bearcat, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl that year.

So, could Travis Kelce do it again this offseason? After all, it seems to have worked for him before.

There is every chance that when the Kelce brothers come to Cincinnati for their taping of the "New Heights" podcast that Travis Kelce might just visit Adriatico's Pizza and have his fill of food.

While Kelce may not be superstitious, when there is a third Super Bowl on the line, he may indulge in some pizza this offseason.