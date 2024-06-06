  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce pokes fun at brother Jason Kelce's style while hyping podcast New Heights' success: "He's the Neanderthal"

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 06, 2024 14:02 GMT
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Travis Kelce has had an incredible run. He won the Super Bowl two years in a row with the Kansas City Chiefs, is dating Taylor Swift and runs one of the biggest sports podcasts in the world alongside his brother, Jason Kelce. The two of them have been extremely successful in their first foray into the media world.

Travis got the chance to go on Good Morning America and open up on a lot of things, chief among which was the podcast he has become so famous for. He mentioned how it has been monumental for showing the world how much these two brothers mean to each other.

also-read-trending Trending

He said (2:30 mark):

"When I tell you I couldn't have even imagined it gets to the point it is today. And I'm so fortunate that everybody latched on to me and my brother's family dynamic because that's really what my goal was when we started the podcast."

He said that since they were on different teams, the last name was the only thing that connected them with fans. Kelce then went on to troll his brother's style in comparison to his own:

"Just because he's the Neanderthal that wears flip-flops and doesn't really care what he looks like. And I like to throw on fashionable stuff. Through the podcast, we're able to show everybody just how close we are as brothers."

Travis followed Jason, who went to the University of Cincinnati before landing with the Philadelphia Eagles, into football instead of pursuing one of the other sports he was good at. Now, he shares that relationship with the world in podcast form.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's podcast has done quite well

Travis Kelce believes it's the family dynamic between him and his brother, Jason, that drives audiences to keep listening to their podcast. Whatever it is, it's working well.

Travis Kelce has a successful podcast
Travis Kelce has a successful podcast

Jason and Travis have the fourth-ranked sports podcast on Apple Music. On Spotify, it's number one. They are 68th on Apple for all podcasts and 81st on Spotify for the same. The world likes listening to the Kelce brothers on New Heights.

