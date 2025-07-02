Travis Kelce recalls scary moment of former LB Clay Matthews screaming “I’ll f****** kill you!” during TE's rookie year

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of the best players in National Football League history. He is a three time Super Bowl Champion, a four time First Team All Pro, and a ten time Pro Bowler. However, he recently recalled a story from his first season in the league, one where another NFL legend intimidated him.

The individual in question was Green Bay Packers star defensive player Clay Matthews. While discussing a variety of topics on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast on July 2, Travis highlighted how Matthews was not too respectful of him in his rookie year in the league.

"It was that 2000s that first year playing. So it wasn't 13, it was 14, but it was like, my first couple games playing, and I've had like maybe 10 catches up to this point in my career. And I'm going into Lambeau, and I'm thinking, this is Lambo. This is my moment... I see Clay Matthew I'm just like, 'tha's f*****g Clay Matthews.'"

"And I'm chasing him down. I kind of give him a hit, and I'm like, Yeah, motherf*****. And he stops, squares out to me, says, 'Don't f*****g ever f*****g talk to me. I'll f*****g kill you,' or something, something along the lines, 'I'll f*****g kill you.' And I was just like, couldn't even say anything after that. I'm just like, dude, they're just playing ball."

Will Travis Kelce bounce back in 2025?

Kelce had one of the worst statistical campaign's of his National Football League career in 2024. Not only were his numerical statistics down (lowest receiving yards of his career and lowest receiving touchdowns of his career), but there were also times when Kelce looked off the pace and not able to keep up with the intense speed and physicality of the game.

However, this offseason, Kelce made clear on the 'New Heights Podcast' that he was working extremely hard to get into better shape this year to perform better in 2025 for the Chiefs. While it will not be until the start of the season until we know whether this hard work has paid off, early photos from Chiefs practices have shown Kelce in great shape and looking good ahead of the new campaign.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

