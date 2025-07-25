Travis Kelce receives 1-word reaction from Erin Andrews on IG post featuring Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce joined the Kansas City Chiefs training camp as they start preparing for the 2025 NFL season in St. Joseph, Missouri. The camp will run from July 22 to August 13, but on Thursday, Kelce gave a sneak peek into his offseason, sharing a behind-the-scenes Instagram post with his 6.7 million followers.
The Chiefs tight end included photos with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and wrote in the caption:
“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯,”
The post showed vacation moments and fun times away from football. In one picture, Kelce and Swift posed in the snow, sharing a fun and cozy moment. He wore a colorful fleece jacket with orange, green and beige tones paired with off-white sweatpants and red-soled snow boots.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Meanwhile, the "Fortnight" singer was dressed in a classic black shearling leather jacket with white trim, dark blue jeans and a black fuzzy winter hat. Commenting on Kelce's post was American sportscaster Erin Andrews, who dropped a one-word message for the couple:
“FAVS ❤️🏒🍞.”
Andy Reid and Mike Tannenbaum praise Travis Kelce ahead of the NFL season
Entering his 13th NFL season, three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce received praise from his coach, Andy Reid, in an exclusive interview following Wednesday’s training camp session.
“It looks like he is 20. He is doing a good job. He is in great shape." Reid said (Timestamp: 14:02). "I am not sure he didn't come in first on the whole condition. He was right up front. You can see he has been working out. We saw him yesterday on the long run where he had the burst. He is doing a nice job."
Not only did his coach praise him, but football analyst Mike Tannenbaum also spoke highly of him in a recent NFL episode on ESPN. The video was posted on YouTube on Friday.
“I think quantifiably, no, qualitatively, yes," Tannenbaum said (Timestamp: 14:47). "And what I mean by that is, I think he'll be impactful in high-leverage moments, specifically third down and right zone.”
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.