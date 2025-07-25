Travis Kelce joined the Kansas City Chiefs training camp as they start preparing for the 2025 NFL season in St. Joseph, Missouri. The camp will run from July 22 to August 13, but on Thursday, Kelce gave a sneak peek into his offseason, sharing a behind-the-scenes Instagram post with his 6.7 million followers.

Ad

The Chiefs tight end included photos with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and wrote in the caption:

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯,”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The post showed vacation moments and fun times away from football. In one picture, Kelce and Swift posed in the snow, sharing a fun and cozy moment. He wore a colorful fleece jacket with orange, green and beige tones paired with off-white sweatpants and red-soled snow boots.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Meanwhile, the "Fortnight" singer was dressed in a classic black shearling leather jacket with white trim, dark blue jeans and a black fuzzy winter hat. Commenting on Kelce's post was American sportscaster Erin Andrews, who dropped a one-word message for the couple:

“FAVS ❤️🏒🍞.”

Travis Kelce receives 1-word reaction from Erin Andrews on IG post featuring Taylor Swift [IG/@killatrav]

Andy Reid and Mike Tannenbaum praise Travis Kelce ahead of the NFL season

Entering his 13th NFL season, three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce received praise from his coach, Andy Reid, in an exclusive interview following Wednesday’s training camp session.

Ad

“It looks like he is 20. He is doing a good job. He is in great shape." Reid said (Timestamp: 14:02). "I am not sure he didn't come in first on the whole condition. He was right up front. You can see he has been working out. We saw him yesterday on the long run where he had the burst. He is doing a nice job."

Ad

Not only did his coach praise him, but football analyst Mike Tannenbaum also spoke highly of him in a recent NFL episode on ESPN. The video was posted on YouTube on Friday.

“I think quantifiably, no, qualitatively, yes," Tannenbaum said (Timestamp: 14:47). "And what I mean by that is, I think he'll be impactful in high-leverage moments, specifically third down and right zone.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.