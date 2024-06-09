  • home icon
Travis Kelce receives high praise from fellow NFL tight end David Njoku after celebrity softball game

By Rob Gullo
Modified Jun 09, 2024 17:31 GMT
Travis Kelce receives high praise from fellow NFL tight end David Njoku after celebrity softball game

Over the weekend, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku held a celebrity softball event at Classic Park, in Eastlake, Ohio. NFL players like Travis Kelce, Pat Freiermuth, Dez Bryant, and even some famous MMA fighters such as Cody Garbrandt, Yoel Romero, and Jorge Masvidal were part of the game.

During Njoku's celebrity softball event, there was a home run competition. Kelce showed his athletic versatility on the baseball field by winning the event, as he hit 11 home runs in the final round. It looks like the skills that he developed as a high school baseball player haven't worn off.

After winning the event, Njoku praised the tight end:

"He is one of the purest human beings I have ever met in my life. Always means well. Just a great overall dude," Njoku said.
Speaking to the media, it sounds like Njoku has even bigger plans next year for another softball event.

“It is juicy. I am not going to say anything else. Leave it at that. But I'm really excited for this year.”

David Njoku has seen back-to-back career seasons

David Njoku during the New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
David Njoku was the Cleveland Browns' first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. It took him a while to settle in as an effective tight end and in 2020, the Browns made the move to exercise Njoku's fifth-year option.

It wasn't until the 2022 season that Njoku broke out and had a career year, with 58 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to that season, the Browns franchise tagged him before agreeing to a four-year $56.75 million contract.

In 2023, Njoku followed up with the best season of his career while being named a Pro Bowler for the first time. Njoku had 81 catches, for 882 yards, and six touchdowns. Things have been trending in the right direction lately for Njoku on and off the field in the community of Cleveland.

Do you think the emerging tight end will have an even better season in 2024?

