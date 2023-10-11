Travis Kelce is a star who avoids mistakes in the significant moments, but he admitted that that isn't always the case. Speaking on the New Heights show, the tight end recalled he had once angered quarterback Tom Brady at the wrong time. Here's his story:

“What I did wasn't necessarily bulletin board material, but I barked up the wrong tree one time. [It was a] playoff game against Tom Brady. Tom Brady runs down to the other side of the field and gets everybody hyped during pre-game warm-ups."

He continued, indicating that the playoff game was early in the tight end's career:

"I mocked him a bit, and I could see him go from getting hyped with the fans to looking at me and just turning that switch on. 'Who the f**k is this young dude mocking me right now.' I just poked the bear and felt it. ... Sorry about that. Chiefs kingdom. That’s not the guy to poke. I learned that lesson very quickly."

It is most likely that the tight end was speaking about the matchup between No. 12 and the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the 2015 season. It was Brady's first playoff game against the Chiefs, and Kelce had been in the league for just three seasons.

When did Travis Kelce play against Tom Brady early in his career?

Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings

Back then, the team had found its groove during the Alex Smith era. The Denver Broncos had won the division and later won the Super Bowl that year.

In the playoff game against the New England Patriots, the Chiefs lost 20-27 to the most accomplished quarterback of all time. Per Statmuse, Brady completed 28 of 42 passes for 302 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

At the time, the Chiefs were just a few years into the Andy Reid era and had not reached the conference level of the playoffs since 1993. Of course, fast forward to 2023, and the team is the darling of the NFL. Patrick Mahomes is getting compared to Brady in talent for winning despite difficult circumstances.

Now, without Tyreek Hill and with a seemingly diminished Kelce, the quarterback will be hoping to keep pace to catch the retired Patriots quarterback.

